Bumblebee Movie Energon Igniters Power Series Wave 2 Shatter & Optimus Prime Out In A



Autralian shelves are receiving more Bumblebee movie toys. 2005 Boards user*Shattered Trousers*is giving us the heads up of*Bumblebee Movie Energon Igniters Power Series Wave 2 Shatter & Optimus Prime In Australia. Shatter*(jet alt mode) and Optimus Prime (new mold), were spotted at*Kmart, Eastland Shopping Centre, Victoria, Australia.*Their wave partner Blitzwing (repaint with new head of Energon Igniters Power Megatron) was not found there, but we are it should be found any time soon. Happy hunting to all Australian fans!



Autralian shelves are receiving more Bumblebee movie toys. 2005 Boards user*Shattered Trousers*is giving us the heads up of*Bumblebee Movie Energon Igniters Power Series Wave 2 Shatter & Optimus Prime In Australia. Shatter*(jet alt mode) and Optimus Prime (new mold), were spotted at*Kmart, Eastland Shopping Centre, Victoria, Australia.*Their wave partner Blitzwing (repaint with new head of Energon Igniters Power Megatron) was not found there, but we are it should be found any time soon. Happy hunting to all Australian fans!





The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.