Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 36,843

ROBOTKINGDOM.COM Newsletter #1361



The post







More... Site sponsor Robot Kingdom have sent through their latest newsletter. Check out a preview below and read on for full details! 1. Starting from now on, for all Star Wars orders over USD50 will come with a FREE plastic folder as GIFT! Including preorder unsent orders too, we will include free gift too. These 2 types of files will be given out randomly. If you want a certain type, please » Continue Reading. The post ROBOTKINGDOM.COM Newsletter #1361 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th



__________________