Site sponsor Robot Kingdom have sent through their latest newsletter. Check out a preview below and read on for full details! 1. Starting from now on, for all Star Wars orders over USD50 will come with a FREE plastic folder as GIFT! Including preorder unsent orders too, we will include free gift too. These 2 types of files will be given out randomly. If you want a certain type, please » Continue Reading.
The post ROBOTKINGDOM.COM Newsletter #1361
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...