Stock Images Of Transformers: Cyberverse Warrior Class Shockwave, Ultra, Ultimate And
With special thanks to several TFW2005 Boards Members, we have with us, a large collection of brand new stock images of*Transformers: Cyberverse Warrior Class Shockwave as well as the first wave of Ultra, Ultimate and 1-Step figures of the same line. While the rest of the toys are new, the 1-Steps are repaints of several figures from the Transformers: Robots In Disguise line. Full list of images are as follows: Warrior Class*(from Weibo user TF-Factory
and size comparison images from Twitter user @toygrind
) Shockwave Ultra Class (from Swedish retailer BR
) Bumblebee (codename: Costanza ) Grimlock (codename: Puddy) » Continue Reading.
