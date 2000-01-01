Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Yesterday, 11:43 PM
FEZaid
Arabian Knight
FEZaid's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2012
Location: Democratic Federated Republic of Carbombya
Posts: 1,274
SUPER SUMMER SALE! (a TFcon 2018 Toronto sales thread)
Hello,

I will be at TFcon this year, from Friday afternoon to Monday, I'm able to meet and sell at the convention floors.

Before buying, I would like you to consider these things before contacting me:
- I do take requests for pictures
- Ask as much inquiries as you would like
- Prefer to use cash at the meetups, also take PayPal for transaction (send payment as gift)
- Will hold on to figures for you
- First come, first serve
- I'm open to offers*
- *No free shipping
- *No meet ups off the convention location
- *No low-balling
- *No trades

I will choose to ignore a message if deemed not fit to these simple standards.

3rd party
Fansproject - Cubrar (Diaclone ver.) w/rider - 100 complete w/ instructions
Mastermind Creations - Caladus Asterisk (TFcon Exclusive) $100 - complete w/ box
Mastermind Creations - Cynicus - 60 Complete w/ box (this is th reissue version BUT I do recommend doing research of this figure's QC issues before buying)
Mastermind Creations - Anarchus - 80 Complete
Maketoys - Green Giant - $200 Complete

Transformers - Takara
Unite Warriors - Grand Galvatron - 200 complete w/ Perfect Effects add-on (Bruticus ver.)

Transformers - Hasbro
Masterpiece - MP07 TRU exclusive Starscream - 100 Complete
Combiner Wars - Alpha Bravo - 5 Complete HOLD
Combiner Wars - Deluxe First Aid - 5 Complete HOLD
Generations - FOC Starscream - 5 Complete
PCC - Heavytreads - 5 No Minicon
DoTM - Deluxe Crankcase - 5 Complete
RoTF - Deluxe Sidways - 5 Complete
RoTF - Insecticon - 5 Complete
TF Prime - Ripclaw - 5 Complete
Animated - Deluxe Snarl - 5 Complete, club weapon painted black
Animated - Voyager Skywarp - 10 Complete
Animated - Voyager Sunstorm - 10 Complete
Animated - Leader Ultra Magnus - 20 Complete
Animated Deluxe Ratchet - 10 w/ add-on parts
Cybertron - Armorhide - 5 Complete
Armada - Wheeljack - 5 Complete
Armada - Sidways - 5 Complete

Star Wars Black Series
A New Hope - Luke Skywalker - 5 Complete
Star Wars - Ahsoka Tano - 15 complete
The Force Awakens - Flametrooper - 10 Complete
Return of The Jedi - Boba Fett - 15 Complete
Attack of The Clones - Jango Fett - 15 Complete
Star Wars - Boba Fett (PROTOTYPE ARMOUR) - 15 Complete
Revenge of The Sith - Commander Cody - 10 Complete HOLD

DC Universe
DC Collectables - Arkham Origins Deathstroke - 10 w/ custom rifle
Batman TAS - Batman - 10 Complete, 1 hand has a broken peg
Batman TAS - Catwoman - 10 Complete, 1 hand has a broken peg
Wave 16 - Mercury - 5 Complete
Wave 20 - Red Arrow - 5 Missing arrows and bow is broken
BAF part - Nekron's left arm - 5

Marvel Legends (these figures do not come with the BAF part unless sealed)
Walgreen - Punisher 15 SEALED
Red Onslaught Wave - Captain America - 15 SEALED
Red Onslaught Wave - Scourge - 15 SEALED
Mandroid Wave - Captain American - 5 complete
Mandroid Wave - Winter Soldier - 5 No rifle weapon
Red Onslaught Wave - Whirlwind - 5 complete
Red Onslaught Wave - Copperhead - 5 complete
Absorbing Man Wave - Venom - 10 complete
Ultimate Green Goblin Wave - Carnage - 10 complete
Ultimate Green Goblin Wave - Black Cat - 10 complete
Hobgoblin Wave - (pizza) Spider-Man - 15 complete
Hobgoblin Wave - Daredevil - 5 complete
Thanos Wave - Spider Woman - 10 complete
3 Pack - Ms. Marvel (classic) - 15 complete
Rhino Wave - Chameleon - 10 complete
Rhino Wave - Ghost Rider - 10 complete
Rhino Wave - White Tiger - 10 complete
Sandman Wave - Shocker - 10 complete
Sandman Wave - Green Goblin - 15 complete
Space Venom Wave - Electro - 10 complete
Space Venom Wave - Hobgoblin - 10 complete
BAF - Ultimate Green Goblin - 30 complete
BAF - Sandman - 40
BAF - Rhino - 40 - complete
BAF - (Red) Onslaught - 45 complete w/ original and Redskull head
BAF - Juggernaut - 40 complete
BAF part - Thanos' head + left arm - 5
BAF part - Rhino's torso - 5
BAF part - Odin's head, staff, cape - 5
BAF part - Sasquatch right arm - 5

Japanese Imports
Super Robot Chogokin - Grendizer w/ Sapzer UFO - 150 Complete w/ box
Soul of Chogokin - Gunbuster - Buster Gokin Colors - 300 Complete w/ box
S.H. Figuarts - Dragon Ball Z Trunks Premium Color Ver. - 50 Complete w/ box
Nendoroid - 669 Meta Knight - 70 Complete w/ box
Figma - 153 Link (Skyward Sword) - 50 Complete
Figma - 167 Labrys - 70 Complete HOLD
Figma - 250 Racing Miku 2014 EV MIRAI ver. - 80 Complete
Figma - 257 Tohsaka Rin 2.0 - 60 Complete w/ box
Figma - SP-048 Labrys (Red ver.) - 70 Complete w/ box
Figma - SP-054 Figma Racing Miku 2014 ver. - 100 Complete
Figma - SP-059 Ninsatsu Hattori Hanzou - 50 Complete
Figma - SP-060 Racing Miku 2015 ver. - 200 Complete w/ box, also the exclusive keychain
Figma - EX-032 Link (A Link Between Worlds) DX ver. - 70 Complete
Sales_Thread / Want List / Feedback

Twitter@FEZaid
