SUPER SUMMER SALE! (a TFcon 2018 Toronto sales thread)



I will be at TFcon this year, from Friday afternoon to Monday, I'm able to meet and sell at the convention floors.



Before buying, I would like you to consider these things before contacting me:

- I do take requests for pictures

- Ask as much inquiries as you would like

- Prefer to use cash at the meetups, also take PayPal for transaction (send payment as gift)

- Will hold on to figures for you

- First come, first serve

- I'm open to offers*

- *No free shipping

- *No meet ups off the convention location

- *No low-balling

- *No trades



I will choose to ignore a message if deemed not fit to these simple standards.



3rd party

Fansproject - Cubrar (Diaclone ver.) w/rider - 100 complete w/ instructions

Mastermind Creations - Caladus Asterisk (TFcon Exclusive) $100 - complete w/ box

Mastermind Creations - Cynicus - 60 Complete w/ box (this is th reissue version BUT I do recommend doing research of this figure's QC issues before buying)

Mastermind Creations - Anarchus - 80 Complete

Maketoys - Green Giant - $200 Complete



Transformers - Takara

Unite Warriors - Grand Galvatron - 200 complete w/ Perfect Effects add-on (Bruticus ver.)



Transformers - Hasbro

Masterpiece - MP07 TRU exclusive Starscream - 100 Complete

Combiner Wars - Alpha Bravo - 5 Complete HOLD

Combiner Wars - Deluxe First Aid - 5 Complete HOLD

Generations - FOC Starscream - 5 Complete

PCC - Heavytreads - 5 No Minicon

DoTM - Deluxe Crankcase - 5 Complete

RoTF - Deluxe Sidways - 5 Complete

RoTF - Insecticon - 5 Complete

TF Prime - Ripclaw - 5 Complete

Animated - Deluxe Snarl - 5 Complete, club weapon painted black

Animated - Voyager Skywarp - 10 Complete

Animated - Voyager Sunstorm - 10 Complete

Animated - Leader Ultra Magnus - 20 Complete

Animated Deluxe Ratchet - 10 w/ add-on parts

Cybertron - Armorhide - 5 Complete

Armada - Wheeljack - 5 Complete

Armada - Sidways - 5 Complete



Star Wars Black Series

A New Hope - Luke Skywalker - 5 Complete

Star Wars - Ahsoka Tano - 15 complete

The Force Awakens - Flametrooper - 10 Complete

Return of The Jedi - Boba Fett - 15 Complete

Attack of The Clones - Jango Fett - 15 Complete

Star Wars - Boba Fett (PROTOTYPE ARMOUR) - 15 Complete

Revenge of The Sith - Commander Cody - 10 Complete HOLD



DC Universe

DC Collectables - Arkham Origins Deathstroke - 10 w/ custom rifle

Batman TAS - Batman - 10 Complete, 1 hand has a broken peg

Batman TAS - Catwoman - 10 Complete, 1 hand has a broken peg

Wave 16 - Mercury - 5 Complete

Wave 20 - Red Arrow - 5 Missing arrows and bow is broken

BAF part - Nekron's left arm - 5



Marvel Legends (these figures do not come with the BAF part unless sealed)

Walgreen - Punisher 15 SEALED

Red Onslaught Wave - Captain America - 15 SEALED

Red Onslaught Wave - Scourge - 15 SEALED

Mandroid Wave - Captain American - 5 complete

Mandroid Wave - Winter Soldier - 5 No rifle weapon

Red Onslaught Wave - Whirlwind - 5 complete

Red Onslaught Wave - Copperhead - 5 complete

Absorbing Man Wave - Venom - 10 complete

Ultimate Green Goblin Wave - Carnage - 10 complete

Ultimate Green Goblin Wave - Black Cat - 10 complete

Hobgoblin Wave - (pizza) Spider-Man - 15 complete

Hobgoblin Wave - Daredevil - 5 complete

Thanos Wave - Spider Woman - 10 complete

3 Pack - Ms. Marvel (classic) - 15 complete

Rhino Wave - Chameleon - 10 complete

Rhino Wave - Ghost Rider - 10 complete

Rhino Wave - White Tiger - 10 complete

Sandman Wave - Shocker - 10 complete

Sandman Wave - Green Goblin - 15 complete

Space Venom Wave - Electro - 10 complete

Space Venom Wave - Hobgoblin - 10 complete

BAF - Ultimate Green Goblin - 30 complete

BAF - Sandman - 40

BAF - Rhino - 40 - complete

BAF - (Red) Onslaught - 45 complete w/ original and Redskull head

BAF - Juggernaut - 40 complete

BAF part - Thanos' head + left arm - 5

BAF part - Rhino's torso - 5

BAF part - Odin's head, staff, cape - 5

BAF part - Sasquatch right arm - 5



Japanese Imports

Super Robot Chogokin - Grendizer w/ Sapzer UFO - 150 Complete w/ box

Soul of Chogokin - Gunbuster - Buster Gokin Colors - 300 Complete w/ box

S.H. Figuarts - Dragon Ball Z Trunks Premium Color Ver. - 50 Complete w/ box

Nendoroid - 669 Meta Knight - 70 Complete w/ box

Figma - 153 Link (Skyward Sword) - 50 Complete

Figma - 167 Labrys - 70 Complete HOLD

Figma - 250 Racing Miku 2014 EV MIRAI ver. - 80 Complete

Figma - 257 Tohsaka Rin 2.0 - 60 Complete w/ box

Figma - SP-048 Labrys (Red ver.) - 70 Complete w/ box

Figma - SP-054 Figma Racing Miku 2014 ver. - 100 Complete

Figma - SP-059 Ninsatsu Hattori Hanzou - 50 Complete

Figma - SP-060 Racing Miku 2015 ver. - 200 Complete w/ box, also the exclusive keychain

Figma - EX-032 Link (A Link Between Worlds) DX ver. - 70 Complete

