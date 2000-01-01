So this is a 2-for-1 where I look at both Autbots in this wave. I think Ptero is a pretty decent little Swoop rendition and probably more kid friendly with an easy transformation. However, I think the line is more meant for Sawback and he is actually a terrific little update to the headmaster Junior, Lione. That said, his conversion scheme is a little more complex, for the size. I think your opinions on these guys will depend on whether or not you are looking at them from a collector standpoint or as toys for kids to play with.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mxr-8ct406Q