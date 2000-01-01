Today, 02:01 PM #1 GotBot Beast Machine Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 448 Titan Masters Ptero and Sawback

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mxr-8ct406Q So this is a 2-for-1 where I look at both Autbots in this wave. I think Ptero is a pretty decent little Swoop rendition and probably more kid friendly with an easy transformation. However, I think the line is more meant for Sawback and he is actually a terrific little update to the headmaster Junior, Lione. That said, his conversion scheme is a little more complex, for the size. I think your opinions on these guys will depend on whether or not you are looking at them from a collector standpoint or as toys for kids to play with.

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Cybertron.ca Podcast - Canadian Slag Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

