Old Today, 02:01 PM   #1
GotBot
Beast Machine
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 448
Titan Masters Ptero and Sawback
So this is a 2-for-1 where I look at both Autbots in this wave. I think Ptero is a pretty decent little Swoop rendition and probably more kid friendly with an easy transformation. However, I think the line is more meant for Sawback and he is actually a terrific little update to the headmaster Junior, Lione. That said, his conversion scheme is a little more complex, for the size. I think your opinions on these guys will depend on whether or not you are looking at them from a collector standpoint or as toys for kids to play with.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mxr-8ct406Q
