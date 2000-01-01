|
Collection Direction...
I am at the stage now in my Transformers collection hobby (addiction) that I am trying to decide which direction to go with it moving forward.
I use to collect BW figures growing up but it was more of a to play with than display type of collecting. The Combiner Wars series really brought me back into the game and I have been going strong ever since. I picked up Generations figures where and when I could as they brought back the nostalgia of G! from when I was growing up.
Now I am at an impasse. I have pretty much bought the entire CW series minus the G2 boxsets. and I have continued with the TR figures. However, room is starting to become an issue. I find that I am continually having to pack away figures to make sure for the new up and comings. I have bought some MP figures here and there, Rod, Bumblebee, Sunstorm and a couple of KO cars.
I am thinking about selling off large chunks of my collection to start int MP figures exclusively, with maybe some 3rd parties to fill in holes. I didnt get into MPs initially as I thought they were pricey but looking back, buying a single wave of TR or CW figures was just as costly. And I definitely like the look and feel of MP figures over the mass retail regular figures.
What do you think? Given display restraints, should I look at selling off my mass market collection and use those funds to delve deeper into MP figures? Don't get me wrong, the CW and TR figure line is pretty nice in its own but I'm not sure I can continue to buy jsut to have to pack them away later.