Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Reload this Page Optimus Puto
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:51 PM   #1
forty6and2
Generation 1
forty6and2's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2009
Location: Saskatchewan
Posts: 92
Optimus Puto
I recently purchased almost a g worth of Mps from Mark, every was packed with detailed photos. I almost thought I was shipping to myself! very happy.. hes gonna break me!!
forty6and2 is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
RARE VINTAGE G.K1983 MACHINE ROBO SERIES MR-27 FIGURE BANDAI ROBOT TRANSFORMERS
Transformers
VINTAGE G.K1984 MACHINE ROBO SERIES MR-38 FIGURE BANDAI ROBOT TRANSFORMERS
Transformers
VINTAGE G.K1984 MACHINE ROBO SERIES MR-42 FIGURE BANDAI ROBOT TRANSFORMERS
Transformers
VINTAGE G.K1985 MACHINE ROBO SERIES MR-50 FIGURE BANDAI ROBOT TRANSFORMERS
Transformers
Transformer Thundercracker G1 **Pre-Rub
Transformers
Transformers TransFormMission Menasor Wildrider TFM Havoc M-01 Disorder
Transformers
Transformers G1 Pretenders Monstructor / Birdbrain Connector Waist Torso
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:09 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.