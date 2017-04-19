TFW2005 members wildfly and Farmio report that Titans Return Sixshot has finally made it to UK and Irish retail. The Decepticon six-changer has so far been sighted in Hamleys stores, for the Hamleys price of £63 – before anyone panics, bear in mind, this is Hamleys, which means that a markup is in effect and if Sixshot does make it to retail in Smyths or Toys R Us in the UK, he’ll likely carry a more reasonable pricetag. Regardless, it is nice to know that our first new six-changer since the original Robots in Disguise in 2001 has now made » Continue Reading.
