Titans Return Sixshot arrives at UK and Irish retail



TFW2005 members wildfly and Farmio report that Titans Return Sixshot has finally made it to UK and Irish retail. The Decepticon six-changer has so far been sighted in Hamleys stores, for the Hamleys price of £63 – before anyone panics, bear in mind, this is Hamleys, which means that a markup is in effect and if Sixshot does make it to retail in Smyths or Toys R Us in the UK, he’ll likely carry a more reasonable pricetag. Regardless, it is nice to know that our first new six-changer since the original Robots in Disguise in 2001 has now made



