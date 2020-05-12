Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-39+ Spinout Official Art & Bio


Pre-orders for the new*Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-39+ Spinout have started via Takara Tomy Mall website, and they have uploaded a new official art image &#38; extended bio. We have an amazing piece of art featuring Spinout dashing into battle holding his gun in robot mode and his beautiful red*Lamborghini “Supercar” LP500S mode in front of him. The extended bio is a very nice surprise since it states Spinout function as an assault rescuer and reveals Spinout’s mysterious origin which connects the original Diaclone Car Robot story with the Transformers universe. Check out the mirrored images as well &#187; Continue Reading.

