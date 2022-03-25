The official Nickelodeon Twitter account
have shared a new*Transformers EarthSpark Optimus Prime Sneak Peek video. This 30-second video focus on Optimus Prime and we can see the Autobot leader in action fighting Decepticons with his energy axe and blaster.* Several dialogues and poses in the new EarthSpark design. Transformers EarthSpark*will debut this November via Paramount +
*and it*will be also be aired in Nickelodeon later this fall. Watch the video after the break, as well as some screencaps, and then let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards! Just a little sneak peek at our Transformers: #EarthSpark » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers EarthSpark Optimus Prime Sneak Peek Video
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...