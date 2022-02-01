Today, 01:18 PM #1 OutrunChris Mini-Con Join Date: Feb 2022 Location: Toronto Posts: 1 Outrun Collectibles - New Pre-Orders and In Stock



Hey everyone, Chris from Outrun Collectibles here. We're an independent retail store out of Toronto and are super excited to meet you all. We have amazing new products added every week to the store, and will be posting all about them in this thread!



We offer Free Shipping on every order over $100 and also have a Pile of Loot option so you can bundle your orders together and save on shipping even further.



Exclusive to Cybertron.ca, you can use code CYBERT15 for 15% of your next purchase!



Feel free to reach out and ask me for anything you might be looking for or if you just have a question in general! Hey everyone, Chris from Outrun Collectibles here. We're an independent retail store out of Toronto and are super excited to meet you all. We have amazing new products added every week to the store, and will be posting all about them in this thread!We offeron every order over $100 and also have aoption so you can bundle your orders together and save on shipping even further.Exclusive to Cybertron.ca, you can use codefor 15% of your next purchase!Feel free to reach out and ask me for anything you might be looking for or if you just have a question in general!

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

