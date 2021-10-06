Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece MPG-03 Yukikaze Official Reveal & Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:40 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,401
Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece MPG-03 Yukikaze Official Reveal & Images


Via Takara Tomy Mall website, we have our official reveal and images of the new*Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece MPG-03 Yukikaze*for your viewing pleasure. Yukikaze is the third figure of the G1 Japan Trainbot team following*Shouki*and*Getsuei. We have a clar look first look at the robot mode, combiner Raiden leg mode and the realistic 200 Series Shinkansen bullet train. The new images also show the extra parts included which reveal that Raiden’s head comes with Yukikaze. Yukikaze is listed for 19800 Yen for the Japanese market (around $149.34) and it scheduled for release in February 2023. See &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece MPG-03 Yukikaze Official Reveal & Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 11:48 AM   #2
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
evenstaves's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 2,261
Re: Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece MPG-03 Yukikaze Official Reveal & Images
I want a CHUG Raiden

If they think bullet trains won't sell overseas, then make it Takara Selects, like the Seacons
(it'd suck, but better than nothing)
evenstaves is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:15 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.