, we have our official reveal and images of the new*Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece MPG-03 Yukikaze*for your viewing pleasure. Yukikaze is the third figure of the G1 Japan Trainbot team following*Shouki
*and*Getsuei
. We have a clar look first look at the robot mode, combiner Raiden leg mode and the realistic 200 Series Shinkansen bullet train. The new images also show the extra parts included which reveal that Raiden’s head comes with Yukikaze. Yukikaze is listed for 19800 Yen
for the Japanese market (around $149.34) and it scheduled for release in February 2023. See » Continue Reading.
