freakx2001
TFcon 2024... Time to start to get trades on the go
Hey,
It's early April, but it's never too early to start to get some trades on the go. I'm slowly putting together everything I'll be bringing to TFcon 2024. I can't wait! I'll be updating both my For Sale and Wants lists in the coming weeks.

If you plan on brining stuff to TFcon to Trade or Sell, I highly recommend you update your lists and get them posted in the BST forum for others attending to the convention to find. Make sure you put "TFcon 2024" somewhere in the title.
Tags
tfcon, tfcon 2024, trade

