Old Today, 09:16 PM   #1
Audetnelson1
Generation 1
Join Date: Dec 2018
Location: Saguenay
Posts: 59
vintage g1 in box online store ?
anyone know store who have many in inventory G1 in box ? canadian or us store ? I didn t find any on google
predahank
Storing is hoarding
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: vancity
Posts: 1,707
Re: vintage g1 in box online store ?
Here is my g1 box sales thread. I have a hundred more not listed (Not all for sale but some are)

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...ighlight=boxed
Audetnelson1
Generation 1
Join Date: Dec 2018
Location: Saguenay
Posts: 59
Re: vintage g1 in box online store ?
PM sent
predahank
Storing is hoarding
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: vancity
Posts: 1,707
Re: vintage g1 in box online store ?
And to answer your question, I only personally know of one store that sells vintage boxed g1s which is Toy traders in Langley, BC. Prices are high but they need to cover the overhead if such a massive/awesome facility.
