Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers General Discussion
vintage g1 in box online store ?
Today, 09:16 PM
Audetnelson1
Generation 1
Join Date: Dec 2018
Location: Saguenay
Posts: 59
vintage g1 in box online store ?
anyone know store who have many in inventory G1 in box ? canadian or us store ? I didn t find any on google
Audetnelson1
Today, 09:36 PM
predahank
Storing is hoarding
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: vancity
Posts: 1,707
Re: vintage g1 in box online store ?
Here is my g1 box sales thread. I have a hundred more not listed (Not all for sale but some are)
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...ighlight=boxed
predahank
Today, 09:46 PM
Audetnelson1
Generation 1
Join Date: Dec 2018
Location: Saguenay
Posts: 59
Re: vintage g1 in box online store ?
PM sent
Audetnelson1
Today, 10:34 PM
predahank
Storing is hoarding
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: vancity
Posts: 1,707
Re: vintage g1 in box online store ?
And to answer your question, I only personally know of one store that sells vintage boxed g1s which is Toy traders in Langley, BC. Prices are high but they need to cover the overhead if such a massive/awesome facility.
predahank
