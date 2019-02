Today, 09:29 PM #1 down_shift Moderator Join Date: May 2008 Location: Burlington Posts: 5,064 Transformers Studio Series Voyager Optimus and Bonecrusher Released at Retail. Autobot Hound for letting us know that the newest Studio Series Voyager Class figures have been found at Canadian retail. Both of these figures were found at a Walmart in Ontario.



Happy hunting! Thanks to board memberfor letting us know that the newest Studio Series Voyager Class figures have been found at Canadian retail. Both of these figures were found at a Walmart in Ontario.Voyager Optimus can combine with the new Leader Class Jetfire to recreate Jet Wing Optimus Prime from 2009's Revenge of the Fallen.Do these two tickle your fancy? Have you found them and want to let other fans know? Then check out the Canadian Transformers Sightings thread!Happy hunting! Attached Thumbnails Today, 10:23 PM #2 GotBot Cybertron Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 1,172 Re: Transformers Studio Series Voyager Optimus and Bonecrusher Released at Retail. Cool, last new thing we saw was ss21 Starscream. I doubt we will see Dropkick or the kid sentry locally now but that optimus looks nice with Jetfire on him.

