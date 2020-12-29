|
Transformers Studio Series 86 Wave 1 Voyager Out At US Retail
Attention fans and collectors! Twitter user*@not_on_twitta
*is giving us the heads up that the highly anticipated*Transformers Studio Series 86 Wave 1 Voyager is out at US retail. Studio Series 86 Hot Rod and Scourge were spotted at*Target in California. Time to check your local stores to try to find these new figures. Happy hunting!
