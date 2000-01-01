Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 06:34 PM
#
1
Malechai
Generation 2
Join Date: Dec 2019
Location: Ontario
Posts: 174
WFC Netflix Elita-1
Just thought I'd put this out there. Not sure if anyone has an extra or maybe 1 they want to offload. Let me know!
Malechai
Today, 07:03 PM
#
2
Yonoid
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Oakville
Posts: 2,269
Re: WFC Netflix Elita-1
If you use Facebook I seen her recently on marketplace for around 40-50
__________________
Feedback Thread :
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...596#post687596
4 Sale:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=68541
Looking for ER Coneheads
Yonoid
