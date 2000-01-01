Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 06:34 PM   #1
Malechai
Generation 2
Malechai's Avatar
Join Date: Dec 2019
Location: Ontario
Posts: 174
WFC Netflix Elita-1
Just thought I'd put this out there. Not sure if anyone has an extra or maybe 1 they want to offload. Let me know!
Malechai is online now
Old Today, 07:03 PM   #2
Yonoid
Nexus Maximus
Yonoid's Avatar
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Oakville
Posts: 2,269
Re: WFC Netflix Elita-1
If you use Facebook I seen her recently on marketplace for around 40-50
Yonoid is offline
