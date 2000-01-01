Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 07:11 PM
xbwxxy
Generation 1
Join Date: Sep 2018
Location: Toronto
Posts: 14
Xbwxxy wanted list
Local Toronto, pick up prefer. thank you

Wanted figures.
Animated
samurai prowl

Energon
Kicker with High Wire or just kicker
Energon Wing Saber
Energon Optimus prime
Energon Leader Class: Megatron
Energon Mega Class: Shockblast or Six Shot


Robots in Disguise (RID) Mega Class: Sideways vs. Axer
(RID) Deluxe Class: Megatron Megabolt
Supreme Class: Unicron
Cybertron Deluxe Class: Optimus Prime
Classics Voyager Class: Megatron

Prime
First Prime Voyager Class: Bulkhead
First Prime Voyager Class: Optimus prime
Prime Deluxe Class: Decepticon Rumble
Prime Voyager Class: Thundertron
Prime (Japan) Voyager Class: Gaia Unicron
Prime (Japan) Voyager Class: War Breakdown(any version)

Movie
Aps01U Optimus prime
HFTD RTS Voyager Class: Battle Blades Optimus Prime
HFTD RTS Deluxe Class: G2 Optimus Prime
Transformers (2010 - HFTD / RTS) Deluxe Class: Ironhide
Dark of the Moon (DOTM) Deluxe Class: Nitro Bumblebee
Dark of the Moon (DOTM) Deluxe Class: Wheeljack
Dark of the Moon (DOTM) Voyager Class: Ironhide
Revenge of the Fallen (ROTF) Deluxe Class: Autobot Ratchet
Movie - Revenge of the Fallen (ROTF) Deluxe Class: Lockdown or Axor
Human Alliance Basic: Tailpipe and Pinpointer with Sergeant Noble
Human Alliance Basic: Reverb and Sergeant Detour

Generation
Generations Deluxe Class: Evac

Thrilling 30 Waspinator

Combiner Wars
Combiner Wars Leader Class: Megatron

Beast Wars
Beast Wars Neo Big Convoy
Beast Wars TM Dinobot


Alt/Bt
Alternity Optimus
alternator Grimlock
alternators wheeljack
alternators mirage
binaltech arceel
