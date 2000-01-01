Today, 07:11 PM #1 xbwxxy Generation 1 Join Date: Sep 2018 Location: Toronto Posts: 14 Xbwxxy wanted list Local Toronto, pick up prefer. thank you



Wanted figures.

Animated

samurai prowl



Energon

Kicker with High Wire or just kicker

Energon Wing Saber

Energon Optimus prime

Energon Leader Class: Megatron

Energon Mega Class: Shockblast or Six Shot





Robots in Disguise (RID) Mega Class: Sideways vs. Axer

(RID) Deluxe Class: Megatron Megabolt

Supreme Class: Unicron

Cybertron Deluxe Class: Optimus Prime

Classics Voyager Class: Megatron



Prime

First Prime Voyager Class: Bulkhead

First Prime Voyager Class: Optimus prime

Prime Deluxe Class: Decepticon Rumble

Prime Voyager Class: Thundertron

Prime (Japan) Voyager Class: Gaia Unicron

Prime (Japan) Voyager Class: War Breakdown(any version)



Movie

Aps01U Optimus prime

HFTD RTS Voyager Class: Battle Blades Optimus Prime

HFTD RTS Deluxe Class: G2 Optimus Prime

Transformers (2010 - HFTD / RTS) Deluxe Class: Ironhide

Dark of the Moon (DOTM) Deluxe Class: Nitro Bumblebee

Dark of the Moon (DOTM) Deluxe Class: Wheeljack

Dark of the Moon (DOTM) Voyager Class: Ironhide

Revenge of the Fallen (ROTF) Deluxe Class: Autobot Ratchet

Movie - Revenge of the Fallen (ROTF) Deluxe Class: Lockdown or Axor

Human Alliance Basic: Tailpipe and Pinpointer with Sergeant Noble

Human Alliance Basic: Reverb and Sergeant Detour



Generation

Generations Deluxe Class: Evac



Thrilling 30 Waspinator



Combiner Wars

Combiner Wars Leader Class: Megatron



Beast Wars

Beast Wars Neo Big Convoy

Beast Wars TM Dinobot





Alt/Bt

Alternity Optimus

alternator Grimlock

alternators wheeljack

alternators mirage

binaltech arceel

