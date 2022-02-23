Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers x GI Joe Collaborative Hiss Tank Megatron & Baroness Listing Found


Following up on out recent rumor a few days ago about a Transformers Collaborative “Project Trooper”, we now have a listing from Gamestop’s website for a Transformers x GI Joe Collaborative Hiss Tank Megatron &#038; Baroness set. So it seems the mystery has been solved. While the listing only provides a name at the moment and no images, it may be worthwhile to check out the GI Joe Fan First Friday happening tomorrow morning at 11 AM EST.

The post Transformers x GI Joe Collaborative Hiss Tank Megatron & Baroness Listing Found appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Re: Transformers x GI Joe Collaborative Hiss Tank Megatron & Baroness Listing Found
That's gonna be sick!
