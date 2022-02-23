TFcon is very happy to announce Bill Rogers the voice of Wheeljack in War For Cybertron will be a guest at TFcon Los Angeles 2022
. Bill will be taking part in a Q&A panel and autograph session with the attendees of America?s Ultimate Transformers Fan Experience. Please check the TFcon website for the full guest signing schedule prior to the event for the exact time. Bill Rogers is presented by The Chosen Prime
. Tickets are on sale now at https://www.tfconla.com/tickets
