Diamond Selects Toys Transformers Minimates Wave 2 New Stock Images
Via Diamond Selects Toys website
we have new stock images of the Transformers Minimates Wave 2. Minimates are block-styled miniature action figures which were originally produced in 2002 and they worked with several popular franchises. The second wave of G1 Transformers Minimates consists of: Megatron, Soundwave, Grimlock and Blaster and they will be sold as a 4-pack. Each figure will include their respective weapons, plus Grimlocks sword, Megatrons energy mace and we can also spot a mini Blaster cassette player as we could see at San Diego Comic Con.
*These figures are scheduled for release in March 2022 for $29.99. » Continue Reading.
