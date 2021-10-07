Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Diamond Selects Toys Transformers Minimates Wave 2 New Stock Images


Via*Diamond Selects Toys website we have new stock images of the Transformers Minimates Wave 2. Minimates are block-styled miniature action figures which were originally produced in 2002 and they worked with several popular franchises. The second wave of G1 Transformers Minimates consists of: Megatron, Soundwave, Grimlock and Blaster and they will be sold as a 4-pack. Each figure will include their respective weapons, plus Grimlocks sword, Megatrons energy mace and we can also spot a mini Blaster cassette player as we could see at San Diego Comic Con.*These figures are scheduled for release in March 2022 for $29.99. &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Diamond Selects Toys Transformers Minimates Wave 2 New Stock Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



