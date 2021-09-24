|
Transformers Masterpiece MP-52+ Thundercracker Packaging & In-Hand Images
Thanks to RoboRobo Facebook
and YouTube user*SoundwaveNL1977
*we can share for you our first look at the new*Transformers Masterpiece MP-52+ Thundercracker*packaging plus some new in-hand images. The box shows Thundercracker in a running pose while shooting one of his blasters with the alt mode next to him. We also have some images of the robot mode next to Masterpiece MP-52 Starscream, some close-up shots of the accessories and a call-to-the-past shot next to G1 Thundercracker. A very nice redeco indeed, and a great companion for the new Masterpiece Starscream mold. Thundercracker will be released in Japan as a Takara » Continue Reading.
