Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,549

Transformers Fan First Friday 5/21/21 Coverage ? Wreck Gar, Gnaw, Slag, SG Starscream



The Hasbro marketing team has done a Fan First Friday and we have all of the reveals and news compiled here for your enjoyment! This one is Celebrating the 35th anniversary of Transformers the Movie. Limited edition Steelbook of Transformer the Movie on Blu Ray and 4K, different art for each. Blu Ray Available for preorder at Shout factory on Monday, May 24th. 4K Preorder coming later this summer. Wave 3 86 Studio Series coming this summer: Studio Series 86 Leader class Slug with Daniel – (not Slag) background is pit of judgment 86 #7 Studio Series 86 Deluxe Gnaw



The post







More... The Hasbro marketing team has done a Fan First Friday and we have all of the reveals and news compiled here for your enjoyment! This one is Celebrating the 35th anniversary of Transformers the Movie. Limited edition Steelbook of Transformer the Movie on Blu Ray and 4K, different art for each. Blu Ray Available for preorder at Shout factory on Monday, May 24th. 4K Preorder coming later this summer. Wave 3 86 Studio Series coming this summer: Studio Series 86 Leader class Slug with Daniel – (not Slag) background is pit of judgment 86 #7 Studio Series 86 Deluxe Gnaw » Continue Reading. The post Transformers Fan First Friday 5/21/21 Coverage – Wreck Gar, Gnaw, Slag, SG Starscream appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The world’s largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe world’s largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca