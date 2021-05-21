Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Fan First Friday 5/21/21 Coverage ? Wreck Gar, Gnaw, Slag, SG Starscream


The Hasbro marketing team has done a Fan First Friday and we have all of the reveals and news compiled here for your enjoyment! This one is Celebrating the 35th anniversary of Transformers the Movie. Limited edition Steelbook of Transformer the Movie on Blu Ray and 4K, different art for each. Blu Ray Available for preorder at Shout factory on Monday, May 24th. 4K Preorder coming later this summer. Wave 3 86 Studio Series coming this summer: Studio Series 86 Leader class Slug with Daniel  (not Slag) background is pit of judgment 86 #7 Studio Series 86 Deluxe Gnaw &#187; Continue Reading.

