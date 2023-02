Hasbro Transformers Team Interview With Ben MacCrae, Mark Maher, Evan Brooks & Delane

Via* Mr Alan In The World Of Toys YouTube channel *we can share for you a very interesting interview with*Hasbro Transformers brand team Ben MacCrae, Mark Maher, Evan Brooks & Delaney Norris. On this 32-minute interview the team discuss some information about the latest Hasbro projects and lines focusing in the upcoming Rise Of The Beasts and Legacy lines and several anecdotes about the development, marketing, team work and more about the Transformers line. Watch the full interview after the break and then let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!