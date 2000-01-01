Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
>
Wanted Items
Wants
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 03:02 AM
#
1
savagephil
Generation 1
Join Date: Dec 2012
Location: toronto
Posts: 69
Wants
Looking for the following at reasonable price without losing arm and leg lol
Combiner wars wildrider (break neck)
Combiner wars slingshot (quickslinger)
Combiner wars deluxe Groove
Power of primes shuttle blast off
Power of primes grotesque
Power of primes repugnus
savagephil
View Public Profile
Send a private message to savagephil
Find More Posts by savagephil
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers Battle Ops Bumblebee AS IS Slightly Customed
Hasbro Transformers ?dark of the moon? Lowe?s 48 Chevy
Transformers lot incomplete 2007 ROTF HFTD BRAWL, SMOKESCREEN, NIGHTBEAT, KREO
Transformers plush toys Optimus Prime & Bumblebee
Lot of 11 Transformers : Optimus, Bumblebee, Grimlock, Shockwave
VINTAGE 1985 GOBOTS GBP1 PART OF COURAGEOUS GB P1 BANDAI
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
03:52 AM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.