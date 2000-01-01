Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Wanted Items
Reload this Page Wants
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:02 AM   #1
savagephil
Generation 1
Join Date: Dec 2012
Location: toronto
Posts: 69
Wants
Looking for the following at reasonable price without losing arm and leg lol

Combiner wars wildrider (break neck)
Combiner wars slingshot (quickslinger)
Combiner wars deluxe Groove
Power of primes shuttle blast off
Power of primes grotesque
Power of primes repugnus
savagephil is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Battle Ops Bumblebee AS IS Slightly Customed
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers ?dark of the moon? Lowe?s 48 Chevy
Transformers
Transformers
Transformers lot incomplete 2007 ROTF HFTD BRAWL, SMOKESCREEN, NIGHTBEAT, KREO
Transformers
Transformers plush toys Optimus Prime & Bumblebee
Transformers
Lot of 11 Transformers : Optimus, Bumblebee, Grimlock, Shockwave
Transformers
VINTAGE 1985 GOBOTS GBP1 PART OF COURAGEOUS GB P1 BANDAI
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:52 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.