During Hasbro Pulsecon 2021
, it was announced that the new Legacy figures will feature*QR codes on their packaging. These codes would take you to an specific character page which will show tech-specs and bios. It took some time but as part of the “Transformers Tuesday” the official Transformers social media channels
have confirmed that the*Transformers Legacy QR Codes are finally active. Thanks to our 2005 Boards members we can share for you direct links to the Legacy Bulkhead
, Laser Optimus Prime
, Blaster & Eject
, Galvatron
, Arcee
, Dragstrip
, Skids
and