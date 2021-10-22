Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Legacy QR Codes Active!
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:00 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,995
Transformers Legacy QR Codes Active!



During Hasbro Pulsecon 2021, it was announced that the new Legacy figures will feature*QR codes on their packaging. These codes would take you to an specific character page which will show tech-specs and bios. It took some time but as part of the “Transformers Tuesday” the official Transformers social media channels have confirmed that the*Transformers Legacy QR Codes are finally active. Thanks to our 2005 Boards members we can share for you direct links to the Legacy Bulkhead, Laser Optimus Prime, Blaster &#038; Eject, Galvatron, Arcee, Dragstrip, Skids and
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Vintage Real Ghostbusters Highway Haunter 1987 VW Green Insect ghost transformer
Transformers
Transformers PUNCHING POP OPTIMUS PRIME Figure Hasbro Oddzon (2006) NEW
Transformers
Transformers PUNCHING POP Decepticon MEGATRON Figure Hasbro Oddzon (2006) NEW
Transformers
transformers g1 lot vintage
Transformers
2011 Transformers Dark of the Moon Leader Class Bumblebee
Transformers
Transformers Studio Series 86 Dinobot Slug/Slag w. Daniel Witwicky MIB
Transformers
Transformers Prime RID Soundwave
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:28 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.