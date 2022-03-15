Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page New Transformers Botbots Concept Art By Ken Christiansen
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Yesterday, 11:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,995
New Transformers Botbots Concept Art By Ken Christiansen


Courtesy of artist Ken Christiansen, via his social media channels, we have new*Transformers Botbots Concept Art to share with you. We have some interesting ideas for some Botbots characters and their alt mode. Read on for Ken Christiansen comments: “Here’s some early concepts and alternate designs sketches. Clearly way too many steps at this point, for the final version sizes and parts count, of those little cuties”. See the images attached to this news post and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards! &#160; &#160;

The post New Transformers Botbots Concept Art By Ken Christiansen appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Vintage Real Ghostbusters Highway Haunter 1987 VW Green Insect ghost transformer
Transformers
Transformers PUNCHING POP OPTIMUS PRIME Figure Hasbro Oddzon (2006) NEW
Transformers
Transformers PUNCHING POP Decepticon MEGATRON Figure Hasbro Oddzon (2006) NEW
Transformers
transformers g1 lot vintage
Transformers
2011 Transformers Dark of the Moon Leader Class Bumblebee
Transformers
Transformers Studio Series 86 Dinobot Slug/Slag w. Daniel Witwicky MIB
Transformers
Transformers Prime RID Soundwave
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:28 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.