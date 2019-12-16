Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Official ?A Very Transformers Holiday? Stop-Motion Videos


Christmas is coming closer and the official Transformers YouTube account have uploaded two very nice and fun Official “A Very Transformers Holiday” Stop-Motion Videos to share with the fans. The spirit of Christmas has made possible that Siege Autobots and Decepticons get together for dinner, but things don’t go as expected. What could have go wrong? Watch part 1 and 2 below to find out what happened… #Botbotschallenge

The post Official “A Very Transformers Holiday” Stop-Motion Videos appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
