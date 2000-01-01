Hello Everyone,
Unfortunately an emergency has come up and
I will need to liquidate some bots for some fast cash.
So my loss is your gain=
For this Sale no HOLDS till TFCON just Cash or EMT payments-Sorry
Would prefer local meetups especially for box sets, but will ship.
Just be aware of the added cost for large parcels.
First come first served- Need this done fast.
Reasonable offers are welcome.
Thank you in advance for your help=
MP SoundBlaster MISB $175
MP Grimlock MISB $80
MP Year of The Horse Prime MISB $100
MP Sunstorm MIB $80
CW G2 Bruticus MISB $100
CW G2 Menasor MISB $100
CW G2 Superion MISB $100
CW Computron MISB $100
Titans Return Fortress Maximus MISB $160
*** Definitely Local Meet Up For This ***
FansToys Quakewave MIB $80
Toy World Orionvil MIB $80
Unique Toys Mania King 2nd Release MIB $80
*** Buy All 3 for $200 ***
Titans Return SDCC Box Set MISB/Superficial scrape on front $100
Combiner Hunters SDCC Box Set MISB $120
*** Buy Both for $200 ***
Titans Return Sixshot MISB $50
Titans Return Sky Shadow Loose $40
*** Buy Both for $80 ***
Titans Return Voyager Optimus $30
Titans Return Voyager Megatron $30
*** Buy Both Prime & Meg for $50 ***
Titans Returrn Soundwave + Laserbeak
+ Buzzsaw + Ravage + Rumble
Loose Complete $60
Legends LG25 Blurr MIB $30
Legends LG26 Scourge MIB $30
*** Buy Both For $50 ***
Legends LG27 Broadblast +
Stripes+ Rewind
Loose Complete $80
SDCC G1 Soundwave Anniversary Set MISB $120
SDCC G1 Blaster Anniversary Set MISB $120
*** Buy Both $220 ***