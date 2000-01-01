Today, 11:21 PM #1 MonstaBot Sword of Fury=:p Join Date: Mar 2014 Location: Mississauga, Ontario Posts: 103 !!! MY EMERGENCY TF SUPER SALE !!! Hello Everyone,

Unfortunately an emergency has come up and

I will need to liquidate some bots for some fast cash.

So my loss is your gain=

For this Sale no HOLDS till TFCON just Cash or EMT payments-Sorry

Would prefer local meetups especially for box sets, but will ship.

Just be aware of the added cost for large parcels.

First come first served- Need this done fast.

Reasonable offers are welcome.

Thank you in advance for your help=





MP SoundBlaster MISB $175

MP Grimlock MISB $80

MP Year of The Horse Prime MISB $100

MP Sunstorm MIB $80



CW G2 Bruticus MISB $100

CW G2 Menasor MISB $100

CW G2 Superion MISB $100

CW Computron MISB $100



Titans Return Fortress Maximus MISB $160

*** Definitely Local Meet Up For This ***



FansToys Quakewave MIB $80

Toy World Orionvil MIB $80

Unique Toys Mania King 2nd Release MIB $80

*** Buy All 3 for $200 ***



Titans Return SDCC Box Set MISB/Superficial scrape on front $100

Combiner Hunters SDCC Box Set MISB $120

*** Buy Both for $200 ***



Titans Return Sixshot MISB $50

Titans Return Sky Shadow Loose $40

*** Buy Both for $80 ***



Titans Return Voyager Optimus $30

Titans Return Voyager Megatron $30

*** Buy Both Prime & Meg for $50 ***



Titans Returrn Soundwave + Laserbeak

+ Buzzsaw + Ravage + Rumble

Loose Complete $60



Legends LG25 Blurr MIB $30

Legends LG26 Scourge MIB $30

*** Buy Both For $50 ***



Legends LG27 Broadblast +

Stripes+ Rewind

Loose Complete $80







SDCC G1 Soundwave Anniversary Set MISB $120

SDCC G1 Blaster Anniversary Set MISB $120

*** Buy Both $220 *** Last edited by MonstaBot; Today at 11:32 PM .

