Old Today, 11:21 PM   #1
MonstaBot
Sword of Fury=:p
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Mississauga, Ontario
Posts: 103
!!! MY EMERGENCY TF SUPER SALE !!!
Hello Everyone,

Unfortunately an emergency has come up and
I will need to liquidate some bots for some fast cash.
So my loss is your gain=

For this Sale no HOLDS till TFCON just Cash or EMT payments-Sorry
Would prefer local meetups especially for box sets, but will ship.
Just be aware of the added cost for large parcels.
First come first served- Need this done fast.
Reasonable offers are welcome.
Thank you in advance for your help=



MP SoundBlaster MISB $175
MP Grimlock MISB $80
MP Year of The Horse Prime MISB $100
MP Sunstorm MIB $80


CW G2 Bruticus MISB $100
CW G2 Menasor MISB $100
CW G2 Superion MISB $100
CW Computron MISB $100


Titans Return Fortress Maximus MISB $160
*** Definitely Local Meet Up For This ***


FansToys Quakewave MIB $80
Toy World Orionvil MIB $80
Unique Toys Mania King 2nd Release MIB $80
*** Buy All 3 for $200 ***


Titans Return SDCC Box Set MISB/Superficial scrape on front $100
Combiner Hunters SDCC Box Set MISB $120
*** Buy Both for $200 ***


Titans Return Sixshot MISB $50
Titans Return Sky Shadow Loose $40
*** Buy Both for $80 ***


Titans Return Voyager Optimus $30
Titans Return Voyager Megatron $30
*** Buy Both Prime & Meg for $50 ***


Titans Returrn Soundwave + Laserbeak
+ Buzzsaw + Ravage + Rumble
Loose Complete $60


Legends LG25 Blurr MIB $30
Legends LG26 Scourge MIB $30
*** Buy Both For $50 ***


Legends LG27 Broadblast +
Stripes+ Rewind
Loose Complete $80




SDCC G1 Soundwave Anniversary Set MISB $120
SDCC G1 Blaster Anniversary Set MISB $120
*** Buy Both $220 ***
