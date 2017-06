Transformers: The Last Knight Voyagers Wave 2 Found At ToysRus Malaysia

More The Last Knight toy are hitting store around the world. This time we have a report of*Transformers: The Last Knight Voyagers Wave 2 Found At ToysRus Malaysia. 2005 Boards users Havoc3033 and [Wing_Saber-X] found Voyager Hound at*ToysRus Sunway Pyrimid and*ToysRus KLCC. Megatron was also seen but it sold out quickly. You can join to the discussion at the 2005 Boards and keep reporting your sightings around the world.