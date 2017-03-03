The iBooks
preview for the next issue of IDW Publishing’s Revolutionaries series has been released, giving us an untold story of Soundwave’s time on Earth during the 1980s when he encountered Joe Colton’s Adventure Team and both forces came into conflict with a*legion of ancient Egyptian mummies. *Although we only have one page from the actual story this time, the cast page is a bit different from the previous issues’, giving more details on the history of the Adventure Team members. In addition, the first page of the story is already a Hasbro reference galore, as we get what » Continue Reading.
The post Revolutionaries #3 iBooks preview
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...