Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Revolutionaries #3 iBooks preview
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,117
Revolutionaries #3 iBooks preview


The iBooks preview for the next issue of IDW Publishing’s Revolutionaries series has been released, giving us an untold story of Soundwave’s time on Earth during the 1980s when he encountered Joe Colton’s Adventure Team and both forces came into conflict with a*legion of ancient Egyptian mummies. *Although we only have one page from the actual story this time, the cast page is a bit different from the previous issues’, giving more details on the history of the Adventure Team members. In addition, the first page of the story is already a Hasbro reference galore, as we get what &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Revolutionaries #3 iBooks preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Revenge of the Fallen Leader Class Starscream 2010 95% COMPLETE MIB
Transformers
G1 Transformers Lot All In Great Condition
Transformers
G1 Transformer Bots And Accessories Lot
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Optimus Prime MP-1 Cybertron Commander
Transformers
G1 Transformers And Accessories Lot Most In Excellent Condition
Transformers
transformers g1 takara microchange pistol hand gun m1910 fn browning no.7 in box
Transformers
G1 transformers lot including Optimus Prime and Metroplex
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:30 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.