Upcoming Transformers Animated Movie Is Looking For Artists
Story Supervisor Bobby Rubio has posted an announcement looking for talented artists to work on the upcoming Josh Cooley-directed Transformers animated movie. “My BIG ANNOUNCEMENT is Ive been promoted to STORY SUPERVISOR & Im reuniting with Director, Josh Cooley on an exciting animated movie! We are putting together a team and looking for talented artists! If interested submit portfolio links to animation_jobs@paramount.com* LETS GO!” If you got what it takes, send your portfolio links to*animation_jobs@paramount.com. Good luck.
