Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Upcoming Transformers Animated Movie Is Looking For Artists
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Yesterday, 11:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,950
Upcoming Transformers Animated Movie Is Looking For Artists


Story Supervisor Bobby Rubio has posted an announcement looking for talented artists to work on the upcoming Josh Cooley-directed Transformers animated movie. “My BIG ANNOUNCEMENT is Ive been promoted to STORY SUPERVISOR &#038; Im reuniting with Director, Josh Cooley on an exciting animated movie! We are putting together a team and looking for talented artists! If interested submit portfolio links to animation_jobs@paramount.com* LETS GO!” If you got what it takes, send your portfolio links to*animation_jobs@paramount.com. Good luck.

The post Upcoming Transformers Animated Movie Is Looking For Artists appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Yesterday, 11:45 PM   #2
Whisky Tango Foxtrot
Animated
Whisky Tango Foxtrot's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,771
Re: Upcoming Transformers Animated Movie Is Looking For Artists
It's a Transformers (Animated Movie), not a (Transformers: Animated) movie.
__________________
Whisky Tango Foxtrot is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Optimus Prime With Box
Transformers
QUINTESSON PIT OF JUDGEMENT Transformers War Cybertron 2020 New 1986 movie
Transformers
Beast Wars Transformers Transmetals Tigerhawk 1999 Action Figure
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Construct-Bots Ironhide Scout Class E1:01 Hasbro Action Figure
Transformers
Transformers Perceptor G1 Japan Hasbro Vintage
Transformers
Transformers, G1, 1990, Throttlebot, Autobot, Freeway, MOC, C9, Hasbro
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Crossover Venom and Spiderman used
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:33 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.