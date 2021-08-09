Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,950

Upcoming Transformers Animated Movie Is Looking For Artists



Story Supervisor Bobby Rubio has posted an announcement looking for talented artists to work on the upcoming Josh Cooley-directed Transformers animated movie. “My BIG ANNOUNCEMENT is Ive been promoted to STORY SUPERVISOR & Im reuniting with Director, Josh Cooley on an exciting animated movie! We are putting together a team and looking for talented artists! If interested submit portfolio links to



Story Supervisor Bobby Rubio has posted an announcement looking for talented artists to work on the upcoming Josh Cooley-directed Transformers animated movie. "My BIG ANNOUNCEMENT is Ive been promoted to STORY SUPERVISOR & Im reuniting with Director, Josh Cooley on an exciting animated movie! We are putting together a team and looking for talented artists! If interested submit portfolio links to animation_jobs@paramount.com * LETS GO!" If you got what it takes, send your portfolio links to animation_jobs@paramount.com. Good luck.





