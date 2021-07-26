|
TFNation Welcomes Transformers Beast Wars Author Erik Burnham and Artist Josh Burcham
TFNation welcomes IDW’s Transformers Beast Wars series author Erik Burnham and artist Josh Burcham to The Big Broadcast of 2021
event airing later this month on Twitch
and TFNation Live
: Comic book fans will be aware that weve just received issue #6
of IDWs Beast Wars comic book a series made in time to celebrate the original series 25th anniversary. We couldnt not talk about that now, could we? Stay tuned to this space for more Big Broadcast guest announcements and join in the discussion on the 2005 boards!
