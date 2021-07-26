Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Yesterday, 11:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
TFNation Welcomes Transformers Beast Wars Author Erik Burnham and Artist Josh Burcham


TFNation welcomes IDW’s Transformers Beast Wars series author Erik Burnham and artist Josh Burcham to The Big Broadcast of 2021 event airing later this month on Twitch and TFNation Live: Comic book fans will be aware that weve just received issue #6 of IDWs Beast Wars comic book  a series made in time to celebrate the original series 25th anniversary. We couldnt not talk about that now, could we? Stay tuned to this space for more Big Broadcast guest announcements and join in the discussion on the 2005 boards!

The post TFNation Welcomes Transformers Beast Wars Author Erik Burnham and Artist Josh Burcham to The Big Broadcast of 2021 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



