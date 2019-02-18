|
Go-Bots issue 4 ITunes Full Preview
has uploaded the full 5-page preview of the fourth and*penultimate issue of the new*Go-Bots comic*by IDW. This new and fresh take on the former rivals of the Transformers comes courtesy of**Tom Scioli,*known by his work on the Transformers VS G.I. Joe IDW comic. Its time for reveals.*What dark secret lies at the center of Gobotron? You wont believe the answer. We also have the first appearance of a Go-Bot combiner on this comic. Old-timer fans should imagine who we are talking about. Go-bots #04 (of 05) is out this Wednesday, February 20. Check out the preview after the jump » Continue Reading.
