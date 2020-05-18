|
Transformers: Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Episode 11 Available on YouTube
Hot Rod and Soundwave team up against the Quintesson scientist in the 11th installment of Transformers: Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures. Replay previous episodes from this season, then sound off on the 2005 boards! (Note: may be region-blocked, your viewing mileage will vary). Episode 1: Battle for Cybertron Part 1 Episode 2: Battle for Cybertron Part 2 Episode 3: Battle for Cybertron Part 3 Episode 4: Battle for Cybertron Part 4 Episode 5: The Loop Episode 6: The Dead End Episode 7: The Sleeper Episode 8: The Citizen Episode 9: The Trial
