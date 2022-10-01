Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 49,007

Pulsecon 2022 ? Even More Transformers Magic The Gathering Cards Revealed



Yesterday saw the reveal of Transformers cards being introduced into the Magic the Gathering game proper.* Today during the MTG panel at Pulsecon 2022, we get even more reveals.* Megatron, Ultra Magnus, Cyclonus, Prowl, Ratchet, Blitzwing, Arcee and Blaster all get traditional offerings.* In addition, many of those were also offered in Shattered Glass versions.* We’ve attached those and yesterday reveals to this story.* Read on to check the caps!



