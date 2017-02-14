Everything is fodder. Titans Return Voyager Wave 3 brought a pair of new versions of the faction leaders to the table. Last time, we took a look at Optimus Prime
, and this time, we’re taking a look at Megatron
! Reborn in a powerful triple changer body granting him superiority in land and air combat, this new version of the Decepticon marauder is an impressive figure, loosely inspired by his current body in the IDW comics – assuming said body had scanned an Earth tank. Solid in all his modes, he is a lot of fun to transform and » Continue Reading.
