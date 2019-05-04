|
Perfect Effect PE-DX10G Godforce Warrior (God Ginrai) Colored Prototype Images
Via Perfect Effect Facebook, we can share for you our first images of the colored prototype of*Perfect Effect PE-DX10G Godforce Warrior (God Ginrai). This a very interesting and extensive retool of Perfect Effect*PE-DX-10 Jetpower Revive Commander
, now as God Ginrai (or Powermaster Optimus Prime with Apex armor). The new design includes new remolded*head, engines, guns, tips of wings, cannons on back, part of trailer… and a whole new chest piece for the combined form. We are sure your optics will be really pleased with the final result. This new figure is coming in hot since it is expected for » Continue Reading.
