Perfect Effect PE-DX10G Godforce Warrior (God Ginrai) Colored Prototype Images

Via Perfect Effect Facebook, we can share for you our first images of the colored prototype of*Perfect Effect PE-DX10G Godforce Warrior (God Ginrai). This a very interesting and extensive retool of Perfect Effect*PE-DX-10 Jetpower Revive Commander , now as God Ginrai (or Powermaster Optimus Prime with Apex armor). The new design includes new remolded*head, engines, guns, tips of wings, cannons on back, part of trailer… and a whole new chest piece for the combined form.