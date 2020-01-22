|
Generation Toys GT-11 Red Bull (Beast Sideswipe) Color Prototype Images
Via Chinese site*weixin
we can share for you our first images of the Generation Toys GT-11 Red Bull*color prototype. Generation-Toys brings us a very original representation of G1 Sideswipe, who has got a bull beast mode. This design comes from the doujin artbook (non official)*Transformers T-Beast*by*Kuramochi Zukan Group, which takes G1 characters into mechanical beast modes. This is second released of this line, after*GT-10 T-Beast Ape (Optimus Primal)
. We are still expecting GT-12 Rodimus (Tiger) too. We can see how detailed and articulated this figure is in both modes. The robot mode sure has good old G1 Sideswipe » Continue Reading.
