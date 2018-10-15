Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,256

Bumblebee Movie Bumblebees Garage Kids T-Shirt Found At Walmart



Join The Buzz! As we are getting closer to the Premiere of the Bumblebee movie, more merchandising is surfacing around US retail stores. This time we have a nice*Bumblebee Movie Bumblebees Garage Kids T-Shirt. It features a cool Bumblebee art with the movie logos, ideal for new young fans. It was found at Walmart in*Auburn, Indiana for only $6.97. There are also some G1-inspired items for kids available. A G1 style kids T-shirt (featuring Optimus Prime, Hot Rod, Bumblebee and Grimlock) and a pair of nice*licensed G1 Bumblebee slippers. These were spotted at a Walmart in Ft. Wayne, Indiana.



The post Bumblebee Movie "Bumblebee's Garage" Kids T-Shirt Found At Walmart appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The 2018 Action Figure Expo will be Sunday, September 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The 2018 Action Figure Expo will be Sunday, September 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.