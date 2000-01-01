Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 08:09 PM   #1
BlackZarak
Robot in Disguise
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Barrie, Ontario
Posts: 569
FS: Studio Series 86 Scourge
I had ordered two of these guys, but want to sell my extra. Still sealed in the box, for local pick-up in Barrie only. Just looking to get back what I had spent.... $50. Saves you the need to rush to WM when it opens. DM me if interested.
