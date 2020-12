Transformers Kingdom Voyager Wave 1 Out At US Retail

Let the Kingdom come! 2005 Board member*undertaker is giving us the heads up of his sighting of the*Transformers Kingdom Voyager Wave 1 at US retail. Kingdom Voyager Cyclonus was spotted at*Carmel/Westfield Target on 151st Street, Indiana. His wave partner Optimus Primal should surface soon. With this report, we can confirm that all Kingdom classes are out in the US market. Happy hunting!