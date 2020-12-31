|
The Buzzworthy Bumblebee sub-line doesn’t stop giving us surprises. 2005 Boards member*Jertallica found two new figures for this collection:*Buzzworthy Bumblebee Spark Armor Bumblebee & Trash Crash And Megatron & Chopper Cut. These figure were found at*St. Louis Park Target in Minnesota for $24.99. Spark Armor Bumblebee is a new combo which includes the previously released Cyberverse Elite Class Bumblebee but with the garbage truck accessory that came with Cyberverse Elite Class Grimlock. Spark Armor Megatron seems to be just a direct repack of Cyberverse Elite Megatron and his chopper partner. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images of » Continue Reading.
