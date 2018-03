Miraculous Galvatron Omnious Combiner Join Date: Jun 2017 Location: Toronto Posts: 14

WTB: Rusty Evasion Mode Optimus Prime/Takara AD22 Galvatron hey guys,

I am looking for two rare figures to add to my collection, both from the age of extinction movie. one being the rusty evasion mode optimus prime and second being the takara version of galvatron AD22. I saw some on ebay although they are highly overpriced and would prefer to source locally (within Canada),

PM me!!! Attached Thumbnails