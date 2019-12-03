|
Transformers Hall Of Fame 2019 Fan Vote Up
To our surprise, the new Transformers Hall Of Fame 2019 Fan Vote
is up for all fans. This year, you can cast your vote via an*online survey hosted via Surveymonkey.
*You just have to answer just two questions: Favorite G1 character from the inaugural 1984 G1 cartoon Favorite 2019 War For Cybertron: Siege figure It’s good to notice that Hauler is one of the nominees as favorite G1 character this year. Hauler was briefly seen in alt mode during the classic G1 episode “More Than Meets The Eye – Part 1”. Click here
to pick up your choices, » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Hall Of Fame 2019 Fan Vote Up
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Ontario Collectors Con 2020
will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.