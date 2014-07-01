Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
dande esta MP Jazz?
Today, 02:01 AM
elburrito
Animated
Join Date: Nov 2012
Location: Victoria, BC
Posts: 1,876
dande esta MP Jazz?
this is a bit out there, but i wonder if Bay killing off Jazz in the movie has anything with Takara's sluggishness in putting out an MP?
Ozrein
Stunticon
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: BC, Canada
Posts: 1,763
Re: dande esta MP Jazz?
I think it's more about Takara getting the Porsche license more so than anything to do with Movie Jazz.
79transam
Generation 1
Join Date: Jul 2014
Location: BC
Posts: 51
Re: dande esta MP Jazz?
None of that matters now. We have a 90% perfect Downbeat
