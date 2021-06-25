Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,773

IDWs Transformers Escape: 5-Page Preview of Issue #5



PREVIEWSworld gets your pull list ready for July’s first New Comic Book Day with the 5-page preview of Transformers Escape‘s concluding issue #5. Share your thoughts about this series on the 2005 boards! The Arks are prepped and ready… or should be. With thousands of lives on the line, Hound, Wheeljack, Glyph, Tap-Out, Road Rage, and the rest have to fend off a swarm of enemies threatening to sabotage the launch, and a traitor in their midst in the thrilling conclusion! Creator



