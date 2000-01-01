Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page So apparently Toyhax is discontinuing various random G1 sets?
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:10 PM   #1
Shockwave 75
I drink, & I know things.
Shockwave 75's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Posts: 2,328
So apparently Toyhax is discontinuing various random G1 sets?
I needed to get a set for my Micromaster Hot House set, which they used to have, and now it's gone. When I emailed them they said it was "discontinued".


I mean, I can understand discontinuing certain upgrade sets because the figures they were made for just aren't in demand anymore. Like I would love to get the set for RTS Turbo Tracks, but it says "out of stock", and I'd be surprised if it ever comes back in because I can't imagine the demand for that set, for a 12 year old toy, is very high.


But, IMO, discontinuing G1 sets, the sets that this business was built on, is ridiculous. G1 toys, and their stickers are just getting older. They have plenty of other G1 Micromaster sets still available, why did THIS ONE get the axe? I finally have some discretionary cash and was looking forward to finally being able put stickers on my Hot House set, and now they're gone!?


Like I said, I can see discontinuing sets like the stuff for CHUG figures (because honestly how many of those do they actually still sell?), but they shouldn't be discontinuing the stickers for the figures that are ACTUALLY supposed to have stickers!
__________________
READ MY FEEDBACK
COME SEE MY COLLECTION
Shockwave 75 is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 02:13 PM   #2
Malechai
Machine War
Malechai's Avatar
Join Date: Dec 2019
Location: Ontario
Posts: 206
Re: So apparently Toyhax is discontinuing various random G1 sets?
/shakes fist at sky
Malechai is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 02:29 PM   #3
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
evenstaves's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 1,935
Re: So apparently Toyhax is discontinuing various random G1 sets?
Not super-related to topic but I noticed this site doesn't have em as a sponsor on the right anymore

Anything to do with them going "full USA/USD"?

I missed it whenever it first happened
evenstaves is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 02:38 PM   #4
Yonoid
Nexus Maximus
Yonoid's Avatar
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Oakville
Posts: 2,343
Re: So apparently Toyhax is discontinuing various random G1 sets?
I haven't see it for a while but they used to have specials where they sell USD price at an equivalent CDN price, 1 USD = 1 CDN. Same at conventions too.
__________________
Feedback Thread :
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...596#post687596

4 Sale:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=68541

Looking for ER Coneheads
Yonoid is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 02:50 PM   #5
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
evenstaves's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 1,935
Re: So apparently Toyhax is discontinuing various random G1 sets?
Quote:
Originally Posted by Yonoid View Post
I haven't see it for a while but they used to have specials where they sell USD price at an equivalent CDN price, 1 USD = 1 CDN. Same at conventions too.
Yeah I remember that at the TFCons in Mississauga

Didn't see them there this past December tho? Maybe they just weren't in the same spot they normally get
evenstaves is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 03:18 PM   #6
Hoffman
Generation 1
Join Date: Jan 2014
Location: Burlington, ON
Posts: 67
Re: So apparently Toyhax is discontinuing various random G1 sets?
There's an AMA by a former employee over on TFW, and it sounds like as equipment and/or printing processes change, they have to basically re-engineer sets. Maybe they ran out and it just hasn't been worth it to do another run?
Hoffman is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers ROTF Revenge Of The Fallen Decepticons Lot of 6 Ravage, Rampage etc
Transformers
Transformers (Power Of The Primes) Lot
Transformers
Transformers Walmart Reissue G1 Astrotrain Triple Changer Hasbro
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Generations Shattered Glass Megatron Pulse Exclusive
Transformers
Beast Wars Rampage - 100% Complete With Box And Instructions
Transformers
Beast Wars Megatron Transmetal 2 (1999) - 100% Complete (box and instructions)
Transformers
Beast Wars Megatron Transmetal (1998) - 100% Complete (box and instructions)
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:27 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.