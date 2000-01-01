Shockwave 75 I drink, & I know things. Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Toronto, Ontario, Canada Posts: 2,328

So apparently Toyhax is discontinuing various random G1 sets? I needed to get a set for my Micromaster Hot House set, which they used to have, and now it's gone. When I emailed them they said it was "discontinued".





I mean, I can understand discontinuing certain upgrade sets because the figures they were made for just aren't in demand anymore. Like I would love to get the set for RTS Turbo Tracks, but it says "out of stock", and I'd be surprised if it ever comes back in because I can't imagine the demand for that set, for a 12 year old toy, is very high.





But, IMO, discontinuing G1 sets, the sets that this business was built on, is ridiculous. G1 toys, and their stickers are just getting older. They have plenty of other G1 Micromaster sets still available, why did THIS ONE get the axe? I finally have some discretionary cash and was looking forward to finally being able put stickers on my Hot House set, and now they're gone!?





Like I said, I can see discontinuing sets like the stuff for CHUG figures (because honestly how many of those do they actually still sell?), but they shouldn't be discontinuing the stickers for the figures that are ACTUALLY supposed to have stickers!

