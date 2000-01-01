This trader is not to be trusted. He agreed to sell me Siege Ratchet and Exhaust for 115 +shipping, I sent the money and he reneged.
His excuse was "family commitments" however I fail to see any sort of emergency that would prevent someone from putting something in a box and mailing it. Having to delay sending it a day or two sure, but cancelling a deal? Sorry don't buy it. He obviously isn't physically impaired if he could log in, refund me and type out a message.
I lost out on getting Siege Ratchet from someone else for a decent price because I accepted this deal.
So I did get the money back but in my opinion a deal is a deal and once money changes hands one should honour it. I have had many times where I got offered more money for something after I agreed to a deal for less with someone else and I still honoured my original agreement. It's almost certain he just got a better offer after the fact.