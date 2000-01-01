Today, 07:41 AM #1 Pascal Translaterminator Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Planet Earth Posts: 15,741 Idea for a new gimmick



I was looking at the "Transforms from this into that AND BACK" bit on the G1 packaging and got an idea for a new gimmick. How about a new series of Transformers that would allow the toy to be transformed only once? You'd have to choose when in the battle that one time transformation would be the most useful. And during transformation, you'd have critical joints and parts breaking to prevent the toy from being transformed back. The toy could even include a sound chip playing some heroic song to accompany that first and last transformation. __________________

Coming soon: Toyworld G1 Optimus Prime

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Cybertron.ca Podcast - Canadian Slag Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

