Today, 07:41 AM
Pascal
Translaterminator
Pascal's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 15,741
Idea for a new gimmick
I was looking at the "Transforms from this into that AND BACK" bit on the G1 packaging and got an idea for a new gimmick. How about a new series of Transformers that would allow the toy to be transformed only once? You'd have to choose when in the battle that one time transformation would be the most useful. And during transformation, you'd have critical joints and parts breaking to prevent the toy from being transformed back. The toy could even include a sound chip playing some heroic song to accompany that first and last transformation.

Coming soon: Toyworld G1 Optimus Prime
